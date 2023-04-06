Taiwan raises travel alert for Equatorial Guinea over Marburg

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has raised the travel advisory for those planning to visit Equatorial Guinea over concerns about Marburg virus disease (MVD), a hemorrhagic fever that has killed dozens in the African country.

Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said it imposed a Level 2 notice on Sunday (April 2) for travelers headed for Equatorial Guinea, urging enhanced precautions in its three-tiered warning system.

The warning comes as the Central African country is scrambling to contain an outbreak of MVD since mid-February. As of March 31, Equatorial Guinea has reported 14 cases, 10 of which were fatal, along with 20 deaths likely caused by the virus, per the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the CDC, Equatorial Guinea has registered a case fatality rate of 85% from Marburg. Infections have been recorded in different areas with no distinct source of origin, indicating the virus is spreading fast.

WHO and the U.S. have sent staffers to the country to help bring MVD under control. Tanzania, on the coast of East Africa, also declared a Marburg outbreak in March.

People are urged to avoid eating or coming into contact with wildlife or visiting the sick in Equatorial Guinea. They should report their travel history and seek medical help if symptoms appear within 21 days upon return.

MVD symptoms include high fever, severe headache, severe malaise, rash, diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and bleeding. MVD's mortality rate is between 24% and 88% depending on the strain and how the epidemic is managed, with currently no vaccines available.