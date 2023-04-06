US congressional delegation arrives in Taiwan after Tsai-McCarthy meeting

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — House Foreign Affairs Committee chair Michael McCaul has arrived in Taiwan for a three-day visit from April 6-8.

His delegation includes bipartisan representatives Young Kim, Ami Bera, French Hill, Guy Reschenthaler, Madeleine Dean, Michael Lawler, Nathaniel Moran, per the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Upon his arrival, the representative said his visit "sends a signal" to China and makes Beijing "think twice about invading Taiwan." He also said that the U..S. supports Taiwan and aims to "harden" the nation in terms of defense.

He mentioned that the delegation members all received threatening messages from Chinese officials.

The group is slated to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), and will be treated to a banquet hosted by Legislative Speaker You Hsi-kun (游錫堃) and another hosted by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮). The delegation will also exchange views with Taiwan government officials on Taiwan-U.S. relations, including weapons sales.

McCaul has demonstrated strong support for Taiwan, as seen from his advocacy for many pro-Taiwan bills in the House. This includes the Taiwan Policy Act, Taiwan Non-Discrimination Act, Taiwan International Solidarity Act, Taiwan Peace and Stability Act, and Taiwan Fellowship Act.

Additionally, Hill sponsored the Taiwan Conflict Deterrence Act in 2023, while Reschenthaler, the chief deputy whip, introduced the Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act in 2021.

McCaul’s trip immediately follows Tsai’s layover in Los Angeles, during which she met House Speaker Kevin McCarthy at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

“The friendship between the people of Taiwan and America is a matter of profound importance to the free world. It is critical to maintain economic freedom, peace and regional stability,” McCarthy said.

Last month, a six-member U.S. congressional delegation led by Representative Ken Calvert arrived in Taiwan for a two-day visit. The group discussed ways to bolster Taiwan-U.S. security, economic, and trade cooperation with Taiwan government officials.