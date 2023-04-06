Multiple taxis and BMW collide in Taipei car crash

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A traffic collision involving multiple taxis and a BMW occurred just before 10 a.m. on Thursday (April 6) in Taipei’s Zhongzheng district, causing minor injuries to three people.

The six-car crash occurred at the intersection of Jinan and Zhongshan South Roads. Two of the injured were sent to the hospital, while the third refused medical treatment, per CNA.

A Taipei City Police Department investigation found that a driver changed lanes and hit another car that subsequently collided with the other vehicles involved. Police have ruled out drugs or alcohol as a factor in the crash.