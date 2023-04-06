US lawmakers overwhelmingly support Taiwan after Tsai-McCarthy meeting

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former U.S. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi offered rare praise of current Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Thursday (April 6) after he met with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), conveying U.S. bipartisan commitment to Taiwan remains steadfast.

Pelosi, who had an acrimonious relationship with McCarthy during her time as speaker, said the meeting “ is to be commended for its leadership, its bipartisan participation and its distinguished and historic venue,” according to the Hill.

Tsai’s meeting with McCarthy was attended by over a dozen U.S. lawmakers from both sides of the aisle. McCarthy wanted to show Tsai “this is a bipartisan meeting of members of Congress,” not any one political party, per PBS.

U.S. lawmakers in attendance included: House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party Chair Mike Gallagher and Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi, Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, Jason Smith, Julia Brownley, John Curtis, Carlos Gimenez, Ashley Hinson, Trent Kelly, John Moolenaar, Seth Moulton, Adrian Smith, Michelle Steel, Haley Stevens, Ritchie Torres, Rob Wittman, and Ryan Zinke, per the Hill.

The House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party was established in January 2023 in order for Republicans and Democrats to work together to compete with China, according to its website. Chairman Mike Gallagher has prioritized “the urgency of arming Taiwan,” which he sees as the “best chance of preventing an invasion,” per Reuters.

Gallagher said the purpose of yesterday’s meeting was to send a simple message to Beijing: “We are not afraid.” In addition, House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar assured Tsai, “House Democrats will never abandon this relationship and will work hand-in-glove with the Biden administration to affirm our commitment because we understand the unique role and vital role that Taiwan plays in the region.”

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who advises McCarthy, hopes Taiwanese see the meeting “as a morale boost,” AP reported. “I think it’s a useful thing to communicate to a country that’s under enormous pressure that they have real allies,” Gingrich said.

Before meeting with McCarthy, Tsai also engaged in smaller, private meetings with U.S. lawmakers in New York City. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement, “We had a very productive conversation about the mutual security and economic interests between America and Taiwan. We also discussed our shared commitment to democracy and freedom.”

Tsai also quietly met with three U.S. senators, Republicans Dan Sullivan and Joni Ernst and Democrat Mark Kelly, on March 31, per the Wall Street Journal. Senator Sullivan said, “Beijing should not determine which foreign leaders members of Congress can or cannot meet with, especially on American soil. The U.S. Senate is not the NBA. It doesn’t do the Chinese Communist Party’s bidding.”

The White House sought to downplay the significance of Tsai visiting the U.S., as Taiwanese leaders are not allowed to engage in official diplomatic relations. When landing on U.S. soil, meetings are labeled as unofficial “transits” so as to not cross a red line with Beijing.

Some analysts see the meeting’s venue in Los Angeles instead of Taipei, where Pelosi met Tsai and which McCarthy originally proposed, as a capitulation to Beijing, according to NPR.

Director at U.S. think tank The German Marshall Fund, Bonnie Glaser said China “should be relieved that McCarthy is not going to Taiwan." This refers to the perception in Beijing that if they want to be taken seriously by the U.S. and Taiwan, “they can't look soft."

However, former D.C.-based Taiwanese diplomat Vincent Chao said, “It is important to show that, like China, Taiwan and the U.S. have red lines as well,” which include not backtracking on high-level meetings.