French lawmakers warn China against invading Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The French newspaper Le Monde on Tuesday (April 4) published a letter signed by a group of bipartisan French lawmakers, some of whom are also members of the International Parliamentary Alliance on China.

The parliamentarians said Beijing must know that an invasion of Taiwan will not be accepted by anyone, emphasizing that "this is not a time for weakness or silence."

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) thanked the lawmakers’ support and recognized the concerns of France and other like-minded partners regarding the security of the Taiwan Strait. The French parliament has spared no effort in supporting Taiwan in recent years, MOFA said.

In May 2021, the French Senate passed a resolution calling on the French government to continue its support for Taiwan’s participation in agencies like the International Civil Aviation Organization, Interpol, U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, and the World Health Assembly.

In October of the same year, Alain Richard, chairman of the French Senate’s Taiwan Friendship Group, led a delegation to visit Taiwan. Just one month later, the National Assembly also passed a resolution advocating Taiwan's participation in international agencies and conventions.

Within the span of one year, the French Senate and National Assembly organized four delegations to visit Taiwan, demonstrating the friendship between Taiwan and France, MOFA said.

Taiwan will continue to work with like-minded international partners to jointly maintain peace, openness, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, and to safeguard international order and the values ​​of democracy and freedom, the foreign ministry added.