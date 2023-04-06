Taiwanese celebrity under fire for her table manners

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After posting photos with daughters at home, Taiwanese celebrity Dee Hsu (徐熙娣) has come under fire from writer Li Wen (李文), the eldest offspring of deceased writer and former legislator Li Ao (李敖).

On Sunday (April 2), Hsu shared three photos of her having dinner with her children on Facebook. The photos came in response to Taiwanese actress Sylvia Chang (張艾嘉) who wanted to know what Hsu looked like when off-work, according to Hsu's post.

Hsu's photos caught Li's attention, who then criticized the celebrity's lack of table manners. Li listed 12 things for Hsu to work on in order not to set a bad example for her children and the public.

Li claimed people should not put their feet on chairs even when eating at home. She also said that people should not use their phones when eating and should put chopsticks and forks on the table when not using them, rather than sticking them into bowls.

In one of Hsu's photos, she appears to be giving the middle finger to the person taking the photos. Li urged Hsu not to post photos with impolite gestures on social media.

Li also criticized Hsu for photos she took with her mother out at a restaurant. Li said that according to Western table etiquette, Hsu should place her knife with its tip facing 10 o’clock after eating. She also added, "Do not put dirty napkins next to clean dishes. Do not hang your bag on the chair, otherwise, a thief will take advantage of it."

Hsu has not responded to Li's criticisms. Some netizens agreed with Li’s critiques, while others said she was too nosy and should just mind her own business.

Li Wen's first post about Hsu. (Li Wen's Facebook)

Li's second post about Hsu. (Li Wen's Facebook)