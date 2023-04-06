Kane Williamson likely to miss World Cup after knee injury

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is likely to miss the ICC World Cup in India after sustaining a severe knee injury while playing in the Indian Premier League.

In a statement Thursday, New Zealand Cricket confirmed Williamson had ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He is expected to undergo surgery within the next three weeks.

NZC said given the expected rehabilitation time, it is unlikely Williamson will be fit to lead New Zealand to the World Cup in October and November.

"I’ve received great support over the past few days and want to thank both the Gujarat Titans (in the IPL) and New Zealand Cricket for that,” Williamson said. “Naturally it’s disappointing to get such an injury but my focus now is on having the surgery and starting rehab.

“It’s going to take some time but I’ll be doing everything I can to get back on the field as soon as possible.”

