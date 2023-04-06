Cease gets 1st win, Anderson tossed as White Sox beat Giants

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease battled cold symptoms and control problems, and Tim Anderson got ejected for the first time this season after he thought was quick-pitched.

It wasn't exactly an easy afternoon for the Chicago White Sox. But they'll take the rather lopsided victory.

Cease went five innings in his first win, Anderson got ejected and Chicago beat the San Francisco Giants 7-3 on Wednesday.

Luis Robert Jr. had three hits, scored twice and drove in a run. Gavin Sheets added three RBIs.

Cease (1-0) said the cold symptoms prevented him from getting a good night's sleep. Coffee and Red Bull helped perk him up, and he was able to keep the Giants in check after they smacked seven homers in Monday's 12-3 romp.

He just wasn't thrilled with the way he pitched.

The AL Cy Young Award runner-up walked five, but struck out eight. The only hit and run he allowed was a solo homer to J.D. Davis in the second.

“I executed in some big spots,” he said. “In general, I’m not very happy with my execution, just because of the walks. Any time I leave with the lead and give us a chance, it’s pretty good. But five walks and only going five is a little disappointing.”

ANDERSON EJECTED

Anderson got tossed after thinking he was quick-pitched by Logan Webb.

The White Sox were up 2-1 in the third when Anderson came to bat. With a 1-2 count, he was in the batter’s box but not settled into his stance when Webb began his delivery with 11 seconds left on the pitch clock.

Anderson stepped out and was already walking toward the home dugout when Webb threw strike three down the middle. Plate umpire D.J. Reyburn called Anderson out on strikes, and Anderson then turned back toward Reyburn to argue.

“He says that he wasn’t alert yet, he hadn’t put his eyes on the pitcher and he just stepped out,” Chicago manager Pedro Grifol said. “Probably could have called time or whatever, but it didn’t happen. And then, when he got in the dugout, it’s that passion he’s got — that passion and fight for the game. I don’t have an issue with it.”

Anderson did not make himself available to reporters after the game. Webb insisted he wasn't trying to quick-pitch him and that they had made eye contact.

WHITE SOX PREVAIL

Robert singled and scored in a two-run first and added an RBI double in a two-run fifth to make it 4-1.

Sheets had an RBI single in the first and two-run single in the seventh, extending the lead to 7-1 and capping a three-run rally.

Elvis Andrus got his 2,000th hit, and the White Sox came away with the win after losing three of four.

Webb (0-2) went five innings, allowing four runs and nine hits.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: INF Thairo Estrada was out of the lineup after fouling a ball off his leg in the ninth inning Monday.

White Sox: The White Sox expect slugger Eloy Jiménez to miss two to three weeks because of a strained left hamstring he suffered running the bases. The team placed Jiménez on the 10-day injured list Wednesday and recalled INF Jake Burger from Triple-A Charlotte. Jiménez sustained a low-grade strain running from first to third on Andrew Vaughn’s RBI double in the seventh inning of Monday’s 12-3 loss to the Giants. ... Closer Liam Hendriks has completed his final round of chemotherapy for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Hendriks posted a video Wednesday on Instagram of him ringing the “victory bell” and a note thanking his medical team, wife, family, friends and fans. “These past 5 months have been both the quickest and slowest of my life,” he wrote. “Being able to ring this victory bell has been one of the most emotional things I’ve ever done.” A three-time All-Star, Hendriks announced the diagnosis in January.

UP NEXT

The three-game series wraps up with LHP Alex Wood making his season debut for the Giants and RHP Lance Lynn (0-0, 3.18 ERA) starting for the White Sox.

