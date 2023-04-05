US: McCarthy greets Taiwan's Tsai Ing-wen in California

Republican speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy welcomed President Tsai Ing-wen at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, near Los Angeles, on Wednesday.

The Taiwanese leader's visit is officially a stopover following a tour of Latin America.

What did Tsai and McCarthy say about the visit?

At the start of the meeting with Tsai, McCarthy called the Taiwanese president "a great friend to America."

"I am optimistic we will continue to find ways for the people of America and Taiwan to work together to promote economic freedom, democracy, peace and stability."

Tsai called McCarthy's hospitality warm like Californian sunshine.

He also thanked the rest of the congressional delegation, which included both Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

China condemns Tsai's visit

McCarthy is the most senior US figure to have meet a Taiwanese president on US soil since 1979, when the US switched its diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing.

China claims Taiwan to be part of its own territory.

Prior to Tsai's trip, a foreign ministry spokeswoman in Beijing said it "seriously violates the One-China principle," China's term for its insistence that its trade partners do not also recognize Taiwan.

The US abided by this request, but simultaneously preserved its status as probably Taiwan's most important international backer without maintaining diplomatic ties.

Tsai's arrival in California late on Tuesday was accompanied by demonstrations by both pro-Beijing and pro-Taipei protesters .

A visit last year to Taiwan by senior Democrat Nancy Pelosi prompted several days of military exercises in the Taiwan Strait and crticial rhetoric from China.

sdi/msh (AFP, AP, Reuters)