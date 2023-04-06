Alexa
Kansas lawmakers poised to override veto on trans athletes

By JOHN HANNA , AP Political Writer, Associated Press
2023/04/06 03:09
Cat Poland, of Buhler, Kansas, poses with her 13-year-old trans son, Alex, after a day of lobbying by LGBTQ youth and their advocates at the Statehous...
FILE - University of Pennsylvania athlete Lia Thomas prepares for the 500 meter freestyle at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships, March 17, 202...
Kansas state Rep. Barb Wasinger, R-Hays, speaks to fellow House Republicans during a meeting ahead of a successful House vote to override Democratic G...
Kansas state Rep. Marvin Robinson, left, D-Kansas City, confers with Will Lawrence, right, Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's chief of staff, outside a mee...
Rep. Susan Ruiz, D-Shawnee, joins, Rep. Heather Meyer, D-Overland Park, in calling out GOP legislative members following a vote, Wednesday, April 5, 2...
Rep. Heather Meyer, D-Overland Park, shows her 'protect trans youth' t-shirt to legislative members following a vote, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, to ove...
Rep. Heather Meyer, D-Overland Park, shows her 'protect trans youth' t-shirt to legislative members following a vote, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, to ove...
Rep. Marvin Robinson, D-Kansas City, explains why he switched his vote on a transgender athletes bill override following a vote in the House, Wednesda...
Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson, right, R-Andover, confers with Senate Majority Leader Larry Alley, left, R-Winfield, ahead of a Senate vote on o...
Kansas House Speaker Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, speaks to fellow House Republicans ahead of a successful vote to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's v...
A small flag celebrating LGBTQ rights decorates a desk on the Democratic side of the Kansas House of Representatives during a debate, Tuesday, March 2...
More than 100 people, many of them transgender youth, march around the Kansas Statehouse on the annual Transgender Day of Visibility, Friday, March 31...

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican legislators in Kansas were poised Wednesday to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a bill that would ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports from kindergarten through college, a day after they pushed a broad bathroom bill to passage.

The state House voted 84-40 to override Kelly's third veto of a measure on transgender athletes in three years, giving supporters exactly the two-thirds majority they needed. A Senate vote was expected Wednesday afternoon, and the bill initially passed there last month with more than a two-thirds majority.

The measure would take effect July 1 and make Kansas the 20th state to enact such a ban for either K-12 schools or colleges or both. It's among several hundred proposals aimed at rolling back LGBTQ rights from Republican lawmakers in statehouses across the U.S.

The measure approved by lawmakers Tuesday not only would prevent transgender people from using public restrooms, locker rooms and other facilities associated with their gender identities but also bar them from changing their name or gender on their driver's licenses. It is among the most sweeping proposals of its kind in the nation, and Kelly is expected to veto it.

"It’s a scary time to be raising a trans child in Kansas,” said Cat Poland, a lifelong Kansas resident and mother of three, including a 13-year-old trans son, from a small town about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Wichita.

The Kansas measure would apply to girl's and women's school and club sports, and supporters pitched it as protecting fair competition and preserving scholarships and other opportunities for cisgendered girls and women that took decades to win.

“This is a victory not for me, but for all young women,” said Rep. Barb Wasinger, a Republican from western Kansas who has pushed the measure for three years.

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna