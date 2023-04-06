Taiwan President Tsai meets US House Speaker McCarthy in LA

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Wednesday morning (April 5) met with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Greater Los Angeles, marking a major milestone in Taiwan-U.S. relations.

At 10 a.m. Pacific Time that day, McCarthy greeted Tsai at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. The meeting is the final leg of Tsai's visit to Latin American diplomatic Allies Guatemala and Belize and took place despite threats from China to take "resolute measures" to guard its sovereignty.

There are 18 other members of Congress expected to take part in the closed-door meeting with Tsai. Notable representatives present include Mike Gallagher, chair of a new House select committee on China, and committee ranking member Raja Krishnamoorthi.

This marks the third time a standing House Speaker has met with a president from Taiwan since Washington broke diplomatic relations with Taipei in 1979. This is also the first time a Taiwanese president has met a House Speaker in the U.S. since the diplomatic split.

The first such meeting occurred when former House Speaker Newt Gingrich met with former President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) in Taipei in 1997. The second instance took place in August 2022, when Tsai met with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, also in Taipei.

In a tweet released at 10:07 a.m., McCarthy posted a photo of himself sitting and chatting with Tsai in front of a fireplace at the library. In the post, McCarthy wrote that the friendship between the U.S. and Taiwanese people has "never been stronger" and added that it is his honor to welcome Tsai to the Regan Library.