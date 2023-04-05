Global Airport Solar Power Market Key Players and Upcoming Trends 2023

Global Airport Solar Power Market Value at USD 678.87 Bn In 2023 and Is Projected To Reach USD 1037.12 Bn By 2033, at a CAGR Of 4.2%.

Airport solar power is becoming an increasingly popular solution to power airport operations while reducing carbon emissions. As airports strive to become more sustainable, solar power offers an alternative to traditional fossil fuels. This technology captures the energy from the sun and transforms it into electricity through panels installed on airport rooftops or nearby fields.

Airport solar power is driven primarily by environmental concerns, energy cost savings and government regulations. Airports, airlines and other stakeholders in the aviation industry are increasingly aware of their carbon emissions’ negative impact on the environment and are looking for ways to reduce them. Solar power offers a cost-effective alternative compared to traditional fossil fuels while offering significant environmental benefits as well. Furthermore, government regulations and incentives encourage airports to invest in renewable energy sources with many countries offering tax incentives or other financial rewards for airports doing so.

Solar Frontier Kabushiki Kaisha

EMMVEE Solar

TECO Energy Inc.

SunEdison, Inc.

Indosolar Limited

Vikram Solar Limited

Canadian Solar Inc.

Ameresco

Gaia Solar Holding ApS

SunPower Corporation

Global Airport Solar Power Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Ground-Mounted Airport Solar Power System

Roof-Mounted Airport Solar Power System

Remote Airport Solar Power System

The key region covered in this report are: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, The Middle East, and Africa

Challenges:

Airport solar power offers several advantages, but there are also challenges that must be overcome. The high cost of installation and upkeep for solar panels could be a deterrent for some airports; additionally, integrating solar energy into existing infrastructure may present logistical problems. Furthermore, the unpredictable nature of solar production poses risks to airport operations due to weather conditions like clouds or rain.

Recent Developments:

Recently, airport solar power has seen a boom in efficiency and cost-effective panels, as well as advances in energy storage technology that help address its variability. Some airports have even implemented innovative solutions like using solar energy to charge electric airport vehicles or partnering with nearby solar farms to purchase renewable energy. The COVID-19 pandemic has further stimulated interest in airport solar power due to reduced demand due to decreased air traffic at many terminals – creating an excellent opportunity for airports to invest in sustainable sources of energy.

