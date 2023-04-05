“Technological Advancements in Animal Feed Production Boosts Global Animal Nutrition Market”

Market Overview:

Animal nutrition is the study of the dietary needs of domestic and wild animals. The animal nutrition market is a vast industry that provides food, feed, and additives to animals. The market is segmented based on animal type, feed type, and geography. The demand for animal nutrition products is increasing due to the rising trend of pet ownership, increasing awareness of animal welfare, and the growing demand for meat and dairy products.

Key Statistics:

the global animal nutrition market was valued at USD 52.9 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 89.6 Bn by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2023-2033).

Largest and Fastest Growing Region:

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for animal nutrition products due to the high population of livestock and pets in the region. The region is also the fastest-growing market due to the increasing demand for animal nutrition products from countries like China and India.

Demand Analysis:

The demand for animal nutrition products is increasing due to the growing demand for meat and dairy products. The increasing trend of pet ownership and the rising awareness of animal welfare are also driving the demand for animal nutrition products.

Top Key Trends:

The key trends in the animal nutrition market include the rising demand for natural and organic animal feed, the growing popularity of aquaculture, and the increasing demand for functional feed additives.

Top Impacting Factors:

The key factors impacting the animal nutrition market include the rising demand for meat and dairy products, the increasing trend of pet ownership, and the growing awareness of animal welfare.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The key benefits for stakeholders in the animal nutrition market include increased revenue and profitability, improved animal health and productivity, and increased customer satisfaction.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

The key drivers of the animal nutrition market include the growing demand for meat and dairy products, the increasing trend of pet ownership, and the rising awareness of animal welfare.

Restraints:

The key restraints of the animal nutrition market include the high cost of raw materials, the fluctuating prices of feed, and the stringent regulations regarding the use of feed additives.

Opportunities:

The key opportunities in the animal nutrition market include the growing demand for natural and organic animal feed, the increasing popularity of aquaculture, and the rising demand for functional feed additives.

Challenges:

The key challenges in the animal nutrition market include the increasing competition among players, the stringent regulations regarding the use of feed additives, and the high cost of research and development.

Recent Development:

In 2021, Cargill, a leading player in the animal nutrition market, announced the expansion of its animal nutrition plant in Ohio, USA, to meet the growing demand for animal feed in the region.

Key Market Segments

Type

Minerals

Amino Acids

Vitamins

Enzymes

Others

Application

Poultry Feeds

Ruminant Feeds

Pig Feeds

Aquaculture Feeds

Others

Key Market Players included in the report:

Evonik

Adisseo

Novus International

CJ Group

DSM

Meihua Group

Alltech

BASF

Kemin Industries

Sumitomo Chemical

Global Bio-Chem

ADM

Biomin

Novozymes

Lonza

DuPont

Nutreco

