Taiwan’s NT$6,000 rebates can be withdrawn from ATMs from April 10

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The NT$6,000 tax rebates offered by the Taiwan government can be withdrawn from select ATMs, starting Monday (April 10), CNA reported.

People eligible for the tax rebates can receive the money via multiple channels, including at ATMs, the post office, and by registering a bank account online for a wire transfer.

Those who have chosen to register a bank account online will receive the money between the Tomb Sweeping Festival and Monday (March 10). For those who register their bank accounts on Thursday (April 6) or after, the tax rebates will be transferred into their accounts after two working days, per CNA.

The Ministry of Digital Affairs said that over 10.6 million eligible people have registered their bank accounts to receive the rebates.

For those who encountered problems registering their bank accounts, they can try registering again through the official website, go to an ATM with a sticker indicating that the machine is capable of distributing the rebates, or go to a post office to receive the money.

When withdrawing the rebates from select ATMs, recipients must provide their national ID number and national health insurance number.

Starting from April 17, eligible people may also receive their rebates from post offices by presenting their national health insurance card, ID card, or alien resident certificate (ARC).