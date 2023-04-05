On the trail of Pablo Picasso's travels

Picasso spent the last decades of his life in the south of France. He is buried in the garden of Vauvenargues castle, near the town of Aix-en-Provence... Picasso spent the last decades of his life in the south of France. He is buried in the garden of Vauvenargues castle, near the town of Aix-en-Provence. Today, the castle is privately owned — like many of his former residences — and cannot be visited. But there are plenty of other places in France and Spain where you can get close to the life and work of the famous artist.