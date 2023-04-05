Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Woman falls off art installation on east Taiwan beach

Second incident to hit art show within month

  277
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/05 19:47
A woman fell from the second floor of a piece of art on a Taitung County beach Wednesday morning. 
Authorities closed off an art installation on a Taitung County beach after an accidental fall Wednesday morning. 

A woman fell from the second floor of a piece of art on a Taitung County beach Wednesday morning.  (CNA photo)

Authorities closed off an art installation on a Taitung County beach after an accidental fall Wednesday morning.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A woman fell off an art installation in the second incident in a month occurring at Taitung County beach, reports said Wednesday (April 5).

The artwork involved in the latest accident was a 120-meter-long two-story wooden walkway leading up to the beach. While the lower-level section connected to a staircase down to the sand, the upper-level walkway ended without any railing to keep visitors from moving ahead, UDN reported.

A woman reportedly took a wrong step while taking a picture Wednesday morning and landed in the sand two floors below. Because of its height above the beach offering excellent views of the ocean, the installation was popular with tourists and photographers, though a sign said only 10 people were allowed on the walkway simultaneously.

After the morning’s accident, authorities closed off the work of art with yellow tape across the upper walkway. Visitors arriving on the last day of the April 1-5 Tomb Sweeping Festival were disappointed they were not allowed to enter the structure, per UDN.

On March 8, another woman fell from a ladder at the same show, despite warning signs not to climb the art installation dubbed the “Stairway to Heaven.” She received head injuries but was not in danger, the hospital said.

The pieces of art in the township of Dawu were left over from the 2022 Nanhui Art Project along the coast of Taitung County in southeast Taiwan.
art
art installation
accident
accidental fall
Taitung County
Dawu
Nanhui Art Project

RELATED ARTICLES

Stuck shipping container, 5-car pileup in Taiwan blocks highway traffic
Stuck shipping container, 5-car pileup in Taiwan blocks highway traffic
2023/04/04 16:34
Crane truck flips on its side in southern Taiwan
Crane truck flips on its side in southern Taiwan
2023/03/31 17:50
11-car crash on Taiwan National Highway 1, southbound
11-car crash on Taiwan National Highway 1, southbound
2023/03/31 17:32
3 workers killed in collapsed home in central Taiwan
3 workers killed in collapsed home in central Taiwan
2023/03/31 10:54
Central Taiwan house collapse leaves 1 dead, 2 still trapped
Central Taiwan house collapse leaves 1 dead, 2 still trapped
2023/03/30 14:52