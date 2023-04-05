Taiwan’s Foxconn delivers Monarch electric tractor in US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Five self-driving, electric Monarch MK-V tractors rolled off the assembly line in the American state of Ohio as part of a project managed by Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group, reports said Wednesday (April 5).

The world’s largest contract manufacturer of electronics, best known for Apple Inc. products including the iPhone and iPad, has been turning its attention to the design and production of electric vehicles (EVs).

The MK-V from California-based Monarch Tractor, described as a “driver-optional,” “data-driven” all-electric vehicle for use in agriculture, is among the new products, the Liberty Times reported.

The tractor's system forces it to stop moving if a human enters within a range of 6 feet, and its engine will shut down if the human reaches within a foot. The vehicle addresses a range of issues from climate change to labor shortages in the agricultural sector, Monarch said.

Foxconn has been involved in a range of EV projects, from the Model T bus in Taiwan to cooperation plans with Lordstown Motors and Fisker Inc. in the United States, as well as with state-run energy company PTT Plc in Thailand.