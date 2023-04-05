Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s Foxconn delivers Monarch electric tractor in US

California manufacturer describes tractor as 'driver optional'

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/05 17:48
Taiwan's Foxconn Technology is involved in the production of the Monarch MK-V electric tractor in Ohio. (Facebook, Monarch Tractor photo)

Taiwan's Foxconn Technology is involved in the production of the Monarch MK-V electric tractor in Ohio. (Facebook, Monarch Tractor photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Five self-driving, electric Monarch MK-V tractors rolled off the assembly line in the American state of Ohio as part of a project managed by Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group, reports said Wednesday (April 5).

The world’s largest contract manufacturer of electronics, best known for Apple Inc. products including the iPhone and iPad, has been turning its attention to the design and production of electric vehicles (EVs).

The MK-V from California-based Monarch Tractor, described as a “driver-optional,” “data-driven” all-electric vehicle for use in agriculture, is among the new products, the Liberty Times reported.

The tractor's system forces it to stop moving if a human enters within a range of 6 feet, and its engine will shut down if the human reaches within a foot. The vehicle addresses a range of issues from climate change to labor shortages in the agricultural sector, Monarch said.

Foxconn has been involved in a range of EV projects, from the Model T bus in Taiwan to cooperation plans with Lordstown Motors and Fisker Inc. in the United States, as well as with state-run energy company PTT Plc in Thailand.
electric vehicles
EVs
electric tractor
tractors
Foxconn Technology Group
Monarch Tractor
Ohio
self-driving vehicles

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan promotes EV sector in Thai media
Taiwan promotes EV sector in Thai media
2023/04/01 15:32
Taiwan’s Foxconn looking to make EV batteries in Ohio and Wisconsin
Taiwan’s Foxconn looking to make EV batteries in Ohio and Wisconsin
2023/03/16 17:25
Taiwan consortium's project to develop adaptable EV architecture
Taiwan consortium's project to develop adaptable EV architecture
2023/03/14 16:37
Fired Foxconn exec in Taiwan sues company for NT62 million
Fired Foxconn exec in Taiwan sues company for NT62 million
2023/02/07 15:43
Taiwan’s Foxconn taps former Nissan, Nidec executive for EV operations
Taiwan’s Foxconn taps former Nissan, Nidec executive for EV operations
2023/01/31 15:48