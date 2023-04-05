Alexa
1.5-meter snake caught inside car in downtown Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan

Residents witnessed a big snake crawling along the sidewalk into the hood of a sedan

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/05 17:44
(Kaohsiung City Police Department Nanzhi Precinct photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 1.5-meter long snake was removed from inside the hood of a car parked outside a house in Nanzi District, Kaohsiung City on Sunday (April 2).

The Cueiping Police Station of the Kaohsiung City Police Department received a report at around 4 p.m. on Sunday that a snake was spotted inside a car parked on Jiaren Road in Nanzi District, CNA reported. The station dispatched officers to the scene and notified the Agriculture Bureau and other units to prepare for a snake hunt.

People in a nearby coffee shop first witnessed a big snake crawling into the hood of a sedan. Officers called the car's owner to the scene and at one point, the snake sneaked out of the car, but police made noises to force the snake to slither back in.

According to the Nanzi Precinct, the snake hunter sent by the Agriculture Bureau could not locate the snake at first. Later, assisted by flashlights, the snake hunter finally caught the snake. Preliminary inspection of the snake indicated that it may be a venomous cobra, per CNA.
Nanzi District
cobra

