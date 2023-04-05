Alexa
Foreign student missing off Taiwan's northeast Waiao Beach

Search and rescue operation underway

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/05 16:35
Waiao Beach. (Google Maps image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One person is missing after three foreign students were swept out to sea off Waiao Beach in Toucheng Township, Yilan County at 1 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon (March 5), per CNA.

The Yilan County Fire Department said the students are from Hualien’s Tzu Chi University of Science and Technology. The first student has been rescued from the water and sent to the hospital, the second student was able to swim ashore without help, but the third student is still missing.

Local authorities have launched a search and rescue operation.
water safety
Waiao Beach
Yilan
Toucheng
Tzu Chi University

