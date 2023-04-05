Foreign student missing off Taiwan's northeast Waiao Beach

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One person is missing after three foreign students were swept out to sea off Waiao Beach in Toucheng Township, Yilan County at 1 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon (March 5), per CNA.

The Yilan County Fire Department said the students are from Hualien’s Tzu Chi University of Science and Technology. The first student has been rescued from the water and sent to the hospital, the second student was able to swim ashore without help, but the third student is still missing.

Local authorities have launched a search and rescue operation.