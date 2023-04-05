Taiwan Ministry of Digital Affairs attends The Sydney Dialogue

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA) shared Taiwan’s experience in facing ever-growing cybersecurity threats and strengthening democracy at The Sydney Dialogue in Australia on Wednesday (April 5).

The event opened Tuesday (April 4) with a keynote speech by Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defense Richard Marles. Later, MODA Deputy Minister Herming Chiueh (闕河鳴) described how Taiwan has used the latest techniques to improve the cybersecurity of its databanks and online activities.

Simultaneously, the government helped citizens increase their digital resilience, assisting them in discerning fake news from trustworthy information, Chiueh said, per a MODA news release. He also mentioned plans for a non-geostationary satellite orbit (NGSO) system, which would allow communications to continue uninterrupted even during emergencies.

Chiueh said the Taiwanese welcomed the latest technology, while also having achieved a high degree of maturity in valuing human rights.

MODA said its participation in the Sydney conference with representatives of a dozen other nations, including the United States, Japan, France, Germany, South Korea, and Singapore, would increase Taiwan’s connections with the world in the field of digital development and transformation.