Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan Ministry of Digital Affairs attends The Sydney Dialogue

Deputy minister discusses cybersecurity, non-geostationary satellite orbit systems

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/05 16:24
MODA Deputy Minister Herming Chiueh (third left) attends The Sydney Dialogue Wednesday. (MODA, ASPI photo)

MODA Deputy Minister Herming Chiueh (third left) attends The Sydney Dialogue Wednesday. (MODA, ASPI photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA) shared Taiwan’s experience in facing ever-growing cybersecurity threats and strengthening democracy at The Sydney Dialogue in Australia on Wednesday (April 5).

The event opened Tuesday (April 4) with a keynote speech by Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defense Richard Marles. Later, MODA Deputy Minister Herming Chiueh (闕河鳴) described how Taiwan has used the latest techniques to improve the cybersecurity of its databanks and online activities.

Simultaneously, the government helped citizens increase their digital resilience, assisting them in discerning fake news from trustworthy information, Chiueh said, per a MODA news release. He also mentioned plans for a non-geostationary satellite orbit (NGSO) system, which would allow communications to continue uninterrupted even during emergencies.

Chiueh said the Taiwanese welcomed the latest technology, while also having achieved a high degree of maturity in valuing human rights.

MODA said its participation in the Sydney conference with representatives of a dozen other nations, including the United States, Japan, France, Germany, South Korea, and Singapore, would increase Taiwan’s connections with the world in the field of digital development and transformation.
Ministry of Digital Affairs
MODA
Herming Chiueh
The Sydney Dialogue
digital transformation
digital development
cybersecurity
non-geostationary satellite orbit
NGSO

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Acer confirms data breach
Taiwan's Acer confirms data breach
2023/03/17 15:36
String of data leaks expose Taiwan firms’ lack of cybersecurity awareness
String of data leaks expose Taiwan firms’ lack of cybersecurity awareness
2023/03/16 12:31
Listed companies in Taiwan face NT$5 million fine for not disclosing cyberattacks
Listed companies in Taiwan face NT$5 million fine for not disclosing cyberattacks
2023/03/10 14:55
Google ups journalism funding in Taiwan with NT$300 million in grants
Google ups journalism funding in Taiwan with NT$300 million in grants
2023/03/08 20:00
Australian academic praises Taiwan intelligence agency chief as communicator
Australian academic praises Taiwan intelligence agency chief as communicator
2023/02/25 20:36