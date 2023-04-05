Ko Wen-je: Taiwan can learn from Japan's relations with US, China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Taipei Mayor and 2024 presidential hopeful Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) reportedly told Nikkei Asia that he believes Japan faces more pressure from the U.S. and China than Taiwan does, and Taiwan could learn from Japan's approach to balancing its relationships with the two major powers.

The Taiwan People's Party Chairperson made the comments when discussing his policy on Taiwan-U.S.-China relations. "In Asia, Japan is obviously bigger [than Taiwan] and thus faces more pressure from the U.S. and China, but they also deal with the two countries with great flexibility," Ko said on Tuesday (April 4), according to Nikkei Asia.

Ko said that Singapore is “another good reference point” for U.S.-Taiwan and Taiwan-China relations and that Taiwan should adopt the Japanese and Singaporean approaches and “adjust accordingly.” He said that if elected president, he would increase Taiwan’s military strength to deter China while increasing cultural and economic exchanges with China to promote peace.

Ko, who will soon travel to the U.S. for a three-week visit, also commented on the timing of President Tsai and former President Ma’s respective trips to the U.S. and China, saying that the overlap was not a coincidence. “This is an apparent tit-for-tat between the U.S. and China,” Ko said, and added that U.S.-China tensions have reduced Taiwan’s international space.

While he acknowledged that China and Taiwan have a lot in common culturally, theologically, and historically, Ko said he does not believe the two are politically compatible. “I'm sorry, at this stage 'One China' is impossible," he stated.

Both the U.S. and China are unlikely to intentionally start a war in the Taiwan Strait, but Ko said he is concerned about misfires and accidents sparking a conflict. He said the ultimate goal was to seek peace in the region, adding, “We should prepare for war but also lower the risks of a war."

Ko is currently polling at about 18 to 20%, in comparison to Lai Ching-te (賴清德) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), who was polling at 40% in two recent polls. The Kuomintang (KMT) has not yet announced their candidate, but Foxconn cofounder and former CEO Terry Gou (郭台銘) announced on Wednesday (April 5) that he plans to run in the 2024 presidential election if selected by the KMT.