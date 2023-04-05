Hou Yu-ih says he intends to serve Taiwan, stops short of declaring candidacy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) responded to Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) shortly after Gou announced his intention to seek the Kuomintang (KMT) nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

In his press conference on Wednesday (April 5), Gou said that if Hou Yu-ih receives the KMT nomination, he will fully support Hou in the election. Following Gou’s remarks, Hou, who has not declared any intention to run, indicated that he may be willing to accept the party's nomination.

“The most important thing for me in this life is to protect the ROC (Taiwan), and love the people of Taiwan, so that everyone can live in peace,” said Hou, when asked about Gou’s campaign announcement. “This has always been the intention. So, everyone must be united and work together to care for the country and this land of Taiwan. I believe (everyone’s) hope is to continue to improve this land (Taiwan),” Hou added, per UDN.



While he has yet to announce his candidacy, the mayor’s remarks may indicate to some that Hou is willing to step onto the national stage if the KMT calls on him to do so.

With Gou now actively seeking the KMT nomination, several KMT politicians were quick to throw their support behind Hou, who is widely seen as the party’s strongest possible candidate heading into the 2024 election, reported LTN.

National legislator Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said that Hou will provide a “stable and pragmatic” leader for the party and the country, in contrast to Gou. Legislator Hsieh Yi-Fong (謝衣鳯) also expressed her preference for Hou as the nominee, stating that she hopes Hou will begin to frankly discuss the country’s economic development and how to improve cross-strait relations.

Despite Hou’s strong in-party support and pressure to discuss a presidential campaign, Hou has avoided commenting much on national politics. Hou has emphasized that his current priority remains with the municipal administration of New Taipei City and with improving the livelihood of New Taipei residents, reported LTN.