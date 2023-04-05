Volumetric Video Market Size Predicted To Reach Total Valuation Of US$ Billion By 2031

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has released a comprehensive analysis of the Volumetric Video market. The report provides insights into business solutions, advancements, applications, benefits, and operations of the Volumetric Video market.
According to the report, governmental organizations are investing in system infrastructure maintenance while also funding initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. These investments have been successful, and as a result, ICT vendors now allocate funding annually for the growth of the online market. The report predicts that global ICT exports will increase by an average of 3.9% per year, from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030.
A few essential aspects driving the growth of this market are rushing demand for the enhanced match viewing experience, growing demand for 3D/360 content in the entertainment sector, the proliferation of content delivery devices causing demand for 3D content, growing demand for AR in retail and e-commerce sectors.
Major market player included in this report are:
Facebook
Google
Realview Imaging
Intel
Microsoft
Lightspace technologies
Voxon Photonics
Holoxica
The Coretec Group
Reallifefilm International GmbH
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component
Hardware
Software
Services
By Application
Healthcare
Sports
Events & Entertainment
Education & Training
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rusia
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2019
Base year 2021
Forecast period 2022 to 2030.
Target Audience of the Global Volumetric Video Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
