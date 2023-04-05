Smart Water Management Market Size Value Of US$ Million In The Year 2023 | Xylem, IBM, ABB

Report Ocean, a leading market research firm, has recently published a comprehensive analysis of the Smart Water Management Market. The report offers valuable insights into business solutions, advancements, applications, benefits, breadth, and operations of the market.
Governments around the world are investing heavily in the maintenance and development of system infrastructure. This has led to a significant increase in funding for projects related to modernization and enhancement. As a result, ICT vendors are now setting aside annual funding for the growth of the online market. According to the report, global ICT exports are expected to increase by an average of 3.9% year-on-year from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030.
Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR174
The global Smart Water Management market size was valued at USD 13.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 25.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period (2022 to 2030).
The growing drivers of water management include the increase of urbanization and the pressure on water resources for quality and continuous water supply, the growing demand for safe, natural resources, increase the global population.
Major market player included in this report are:
Xylem
IBM
ABB
Honeywell Elster
Schneider Electric
Itro
SUEZ
Oracle
Landis+Gyr
Trimble Water
HydroPoint
i2O Water
Xenius
Neptune Technology
Takadu
Badger Meter
AquamatiX
Fluid
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
Request Sample Data To Learn More About This Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR174
By offering
Water meters
Solutions
Services
By Water Meter
AMR Meters
AMI Meters
By solutions
Enterprise Asset Management
Analytics and Data management
Meter data management
Supervisory control and data acquisition
Leak detection
Other solutions
By End-User
Commercial and industrial
Residential
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rusia
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Sample of This Strategic Report:https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR174
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2019
Base year 2021
Forecast period 2022 to 2030.
Target Audience of the Global Smart Water Management Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content:
- Report Overview
- Global Growth Trends
- Competition Landscape by Key Players
- Data Segments
- North America Market Analysis
- Europe Market Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
- Latin America Market Analysis
- Middle East & Africa Market Analysis
- Key Players Profiles Market Analysis
- Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions
- Appendix
Request full Report-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR174
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email:sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES
Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website:https://www.reportocean.com