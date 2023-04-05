Drone Battery Market Size To Reach US$ Million By 2031-End | Oxis Energy Ltd, Amperex Technology Ltd, HES Energy System

Report Ocean, a renowned market research firm, has recently published a comprehensive analysis of the Drone Battery Market. The report provides valuable insights into business solutions, advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, breadth, and operations of the market.

The Drone Battery Market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing use of drones in various industries, such as agriculture, construction, and logistics. The report offers a detailed analysis of the market, including market size, growth rate, and key players. It also provides an in-depth analysis of the challenges and opportunities faced by the industry.

The global drone battery market was valued at USD 3.98 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 14.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The increasing use of drone batteries, rising battery management systems, and advancements in drone battery technology are the major factors restoring the growth of the global drone battery market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology

Lithium-Based

Nickel Based

Fuel Cell

By Component

Cell

BMS

Enclosure

Connector

By Drone

High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE)

Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE)

Tactical

Small

By End-User

Commercial

Military

Government & law enforcement

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2019

Base year 2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

