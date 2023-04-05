Automated Optical Inspection Market Size Staining US$ Mn In Worth In 2031 | CyberOptics, Daiichi Jitsugyo Asia Pte. Ltd., GOPEL electronic GmbH

Report Ocean, a leading market research firm, has recently published a comprehensive analysis of the Genome Editing Market. The report offers valuable insights into business solutions, advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, breadth, and operations of the market.
Governments worldwide are investing heavily in the maintenance and development of system infrastructure. This has led to a significant increase in funding for projects related to modernization and enhancement. As a result, ICT vendors are now setting aside annual funding for the growth of the online market. The report suggests that global ICT exports are expected to increase by an average of 3.9% year-on-year from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030.
The global automated optical inspection market was valued at $0.57 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $3.29 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.0% from 2021 to 2030.
The global automated optical inspection market was valued at $0.57 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $3.29 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.0% from 2021 to 2030.
The increasing use of Automated optical inspection, rising Inline automated optical inspection technology, and advancements in automated optical inspection technology are the major factors restoring the growth of the global automated optical inspection market.
Major market player included in this report are:
CyberOptics
Daiichi Jitsugyo Asia Pte. Ltd.
GOPEL electronic GmbH
KOH YOUNG TECHNOLOGY Inc.
MIRTEC CO., LTD.
Nordson Corporation
OMRON Corporation
Saki Corporation
Test Research, Inc.
Viscom AG
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type
2D
Inline AOI
Offline AOI
3D
Inline AOI
Offline AOI
By Application
Fabrication Phase
Assembly Phase
By Industry Vertical
Consumer Electronics
Telecommunications
Automotive
Medical Devices
Aerospace & Defense
Industrial
Energy & Power
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rusia
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2019
Base year 2021
Forecast period 2022 to 2030.
Target Audience of the Global Automated Optical Inspection Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
