Automated Optical Inspection Market Size Staining US$ Mn In Worth In 2031 | CyberOptics, Daiichi Jitsugyo Asia Pte. Ltd., GOPEL electronic GmbH

The global automated optical inspection market was valued at $0.57 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $3.29 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.0% from 2021 to 2030.

The increasing use of Automated optical inspection, rising Inline automated optical inspection technology, and advancements in automated optical inspection technology are the major factors restoring the growth of the global automated optical inspection market.

Major market player included in this report are:

CyberOptics

Daiichi Jitsugyo Asia Pte. Ltd.

GOPEL electronic GmbH

KOH YOUNG TECHNOLOGY Inc.

MIRTEC CO., LTD.

Nordson Corporation

OMRON Corporation

Saki Corporation

Test Research, Inc.

Viscom AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

2D

Inline AOI

Offline AOI

3D

Inline AOI

Offline AOI

By Application

Fabrication Phase

Assembly Phase

By Industry Vertical

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunications

Automotive

Medical Devices

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Energy & Power

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2019

Base year 2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Global Automated Optical Inspection Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

