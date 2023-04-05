Automation Testing Market Size Growth To US$ Billion By 2031 | Microsoft, Applitools, Astegic

The report also highlights the importance of automation testing in this market. Automation testing helps in increasing the efficiency and accuracy of the testing process while reducing the overall testing time and costs. This is particularly important for organizations that are looking to improve their software development processes and achieve faster time-to-market. The report assesses the benefits and advantages of automation testing in detail, including its ability to reduce human error, increase test coverage, and improve overall quality.

Moreover, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the automation testing market, including its current size, growth potential, and key players. It evaluates the various business solutions, applications, and advancements in this field. The breadth and operations of the market are also analyzed, giving a detailed understanding of the market landscape.

The global automation testing market was valued at USD 21.1 Billion in 2021 and projected to reach USD 65.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period, 2022-2030.

Automation testing produces higher-quality software by allowing many tests to be completed in less time and with fewer resources. Other benefits of automation testing, such as time savings, transparency, and speed and effectiveness, propel the Global Automation Testing Market forward.

Major market player included in this report are:

Microsoft

Applitools

Astegic

CA Technologies

Capgemini

Asfour Technologies

Cigniti Technologies

Codoid

IBM

Infostretch

Invensis Technologies

Micro Focus

Mobisoft

Infotech

Parasoft

Qa Mentor

Qasource

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Functional Testing

Non-Functional Testing

Performance Testing

Security Testing

Compatibility Testing

Others

By Service

Advisory & Consulting Services

Planning & Development Services

Support & Maintenance Services

Documentation & Training Services

Implementation Services

Managed Services

Others

By industry vertical

Automotive

Defense & Aerospace

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Retail

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Logistics & Transportation

Energy & Utilities

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2019

Base year 2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Global Automation Testing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

