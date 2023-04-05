Automation Testing Market Size Growth To US$ Billion By 2031 | Microsoft, Applitools, Astegic

The report also highlights the importance of automation testing in this market. Automation testing helps in increasing the efficiency and accuracy of the testing process while reducing the overall testing time and costs. This is particularly important for organizations that are looking to improve their software development processes and achieve faster time-to-market. The report assesses the benefits and advantages of automation testing in detail, including its ability to reduce human error, increase test coverage, and improve overall quality.
Moreover, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the automation testing market, including its current size, growth potential, and key players. It evaluates the various business solutions, applications, and advancements in this field. The breadth and operations of the market are also analyzed, giving a detailed understanding of the market landscape.
The global automation testing market was valued at USD 21.1 Billion in 2021 and projected to reach USD 65.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period, 2022-2030.
Automation testing produces higher-quality software by allowing many tests to be completed in less time and with fewer resources. Other benefits of automation testing, such as time savings, transparency, and speed and effectiveness, propel the Global Automation Testing Market forward.
Major market player included in this report are:
Microsoft
Applitools
Astegic
CA Technologies
Capgemini
Asfour Technologies
Cigniti Technologies
Codoid
IBM
Infostretch
Invensis Technologies
Micro Focus
Mobisoft
Infotech
Parasoft
Qa Mentor
Qasource
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type
Functional Testing
Non-Functional Testing
Performance Testing
Security Testing
Compatibility Testing
Others
By Service
Advisory & Consulting Services
Planning & Development Services
Support & Maintenance Services
Documentation & Training Services
Implementation Services
Managed Services
Others
By industry vertical
Automotive
Defense & Aerospace
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Retail
Telecom & IT
Manufacturing
Logistics & Transportation
Energy & Utilities
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rusia
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2019
Base year 2021
Forecast period 2022 to 2030.
Target Audience of the Global Automation Testing Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content:
- Report Overview
- Global Growth Trends
- Competition Landscape by Key Players
- Data Segments
- North America Market Analysis
- Europe Market Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
- Latin America Market Analysis
- Middle East & Africa Market Analysis
- Key Players Profiles Market Analysis
- Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions
- Appendix
