Consumer Identity Access Management Market Size Size Worth US$ Million, Globally, By 2027 At CAGR | IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a comprehensive analysis of the Consumer Identity Access Management (CIAM) market. The report provides insights into the business solutions, advancements, applications, benefits, and operations of the CIAM market.

According to the report, governmental organizations are increasingly investing in system infrastructure maintenance while also funding initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. These investments have been successful, and as a result, ICT vendors now allocate funding annually for the growth of the online market. The report predicts that global ICT exports will increase by an average of 3.9% per year, from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the CIAM market, covering the breadth and scope of the market. It assesses the key players in the market, their market share, growth strategies, and business models. The report also evaluates the market size, growth rate, and revenue potential of the CIAM market.

The main driving elements for contributing to the high growth rate of the consumer IAM market include a rise in security breaches and cyber-attacks; Demand to deliver a frictionless customer experience; Identity theft and frauds; and Growing awareness of regulatory compliance and access management tools.

Major market player included in this report are:

IBM

Microsoft

Salesforce

SAP

Broadcom

Okta

Akamai Technologies

Ping Identity

ForgeRock

Loginradius

Manageengine

Widasconcept

Acuant

Omada

Iwelcome

Globalsign

Ubisecure

AWS

Simeio Solutions

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component Type

Solutions

Services

By Solutions Type

Identity Governance

Identity verification and authentication

Access Management and Authorization

Behavior Analytics

By Service Type

Integration and deployment

Support and Maintenance

Consulting

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Middle Enterprise

By Verticals

BFSI

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail and E-commerce

Public sector

Automotive

Education

IT

Transportation and Logistics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2019

Base year 2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Global Consumer Identity Access Management Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

