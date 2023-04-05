Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Car stuck on train tracks in northern Taiwan causes brief delay

A driver accidentally drove onto tracks near Taoyuan and became stuck early Wednesday

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/05 12:27
Car stuck on railway tracks near Taoyuan City, April 5. (Taiwan Railway Police photo)

Car stuck on railway tracks near Taoyuan City, April 5. (Taiwan Railway Police photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A driver accidentally swerved off of the road onto railroad tracks early in the morning on the last day of the Tomb Sweeping holiday, Wednesday (April 5).

The incident happened around 6:42 a.m. in the morning outside of Taoyuan City, reported UDN. Fortunately, no trains were coming and no one was injured.

Allegedly, the driver of the car accidentally turned onto the tracks, thinking it was a road. One of the rear tires became stuck between the rails, and the driver was unable to free his car.

Members of the public quickly alerted the police, who then contacted the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA). Service was briefly suspended on the northbound train track, with one train photographed less than 100 meters from the vehicle stuck on the tracks.

A crane was quickly called in to help remove the car, with service resuming by 7:16 a.m.
TRA
railway police
Taoyuan

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan airport expects record post-COVID passenger traffic during holiday
Taiwan airport expects record post-COVID passenger traffic during holiday
2023/03/31 17:05
Taiwan Railways Administration investigating owner of cattle hit by trains
Taiwan Railways Administration investigating owner of cattle hit by trains
2023/03/31 15:57
Top Taiwan airport launches new recruitment drive
Top Taiwan airport launches new recruitment drive
2023/03/30 17:41
Floral show in Taiwan’s Taoyuan showcases 80,000 colorful calla lilies
Floral show in Taiwan’s Taoyuan showcases 80,000 colorful calla lilies
2023/03/29 19:53
Taiwan Marines simulate enemy landing on beach
Taiwan Marines simulate enemy landing on beach
2023/03/23 14:07