Car stuck on train tracks in northern Taiwan causes brief delay

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A driver accidentally swerved off of the road onto railroad tracks early in the morning on the last day of the Tomb Sweeping holiday, Wednesday (April 5).

The incident happened around 6:42 a.m. in the morning outside of Taoyuan City, reported UDN. Fortunately, no trains were coming and no one was injured.



Allegedly, the driver of the car accidentally turned onto the tracks, thinking it was a road. One of the rear tires became stuck between the rails, and the driver was unable to free his car.

Members of the public quickly alerted the police, who then contacted the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA). Service was briefly suspended on the northbound train track, with one train photographed less than 100 meters from the vehicle stuck on the tracks.

A crane was quickly called in to help remove the car, with service resuming by 7:16 a.m.