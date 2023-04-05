China launches 'patrol and inspection' of Taiwan Strait ahead of Tsai-McCarthy meeting

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) preparing to meet with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California, China announced that it will conduct a joint military “patrol and inspection” of waters around Taiwan on Wednesday (April 5).

An announcement was made by Central China Television (CCTV) on social media, stating that a “special operation” will be carried out in the central and northern portion of the Taiwan Strait.

Additionally, a map of Taiwan was shared with the CCTV post that appears to indicate two regions off of Taiwan’s east coast have been selected for naval exercises. There are also several smaller red brackets over a number of areas, including Lanyu, Xiaoluiqiu, several islands of Penghu County, and around Japan’s Yaeyama Islands to the northeast.

CCTV did not share detailed information about the "patrol and inspection," or how many units or vessels would take part.

UDN reported that the China Coast Guard vessel Haixun 06 is involved in the operation. More information on the size and scope of the “special operation" is expected to be reported throughout the day.

On Tuesday (April 4), Taiwan tracked a total of 20 Chinese military aircraft and three naval vessels near Taiwan’s territory.

Before President Tsai departed Belize to transit through California, where she will meet House Speaker McCarthy, she held a remote meeting with security officials in Taipei to monitor the “regional situation” ahead of the meeting.