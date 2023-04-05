Teenagers lead Brighton to 2-0 win and 6th place in EPL

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Teenage strikers scored Brighton's goals in a 2-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth that boosted the team's European aspirations on Tuesday.

Ireland international Evan Ferguson, 18, stylishly flicked home Kaoru Mitoma’s low cross in the 28th minute to set Brighton on course for a win that moved the team up to sixth place and four points off the Champions League spots.

Substitute Julio Enciso, a 19-year-old Paraguayan, secured victory for the Seagulls in stoppage time with his first goal for the club as he cut inside a defender and slotted home a finish from close range.

Hamed Traore squandered a first-half opportunity to equalize for Bournemouth, which slipped into the relegation zone on goal difference.

The win for Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton was tempered slightly by influential midfielder Moises Caicedo limping off 10 minutes from time with an apparent ankle injury. The team has not lost on the road since Oct. 22 and has only one defeat in 2023.

