France hikes military reservist age to 70

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu on Tuesday said the age of military reservists would be raised to 70 for most soldiers.

The move, after a divisive raising of the country's minimum retirement age, comes as Paris eyes Europe's changing security architecture.

What did the minister say?

While speaking about France's beefed-up defense budget, Lecornu revealed that the age limit for most reservists would be elevated to 70.

Where certain specialist skills were needed, he added, it would be even higher.

The current limit for reservists — trained soldiers ready to be called up if necessary — currently stands between 60 and 65 years old.

"We will increase the age limits... People will be able to be a reservist in the French military until they are 70 years old and until they are 72 years old for certain specialists," Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu told French broadcaster RTL.

"A lot of people of quality find themselves ejected because of this age limit, which makes no sense," Lecornu said.

A response to emerging threats

Under France's new defense budget, military spending is set to increase from €43.9 billion ($47.9 billion) this year to €69 billion by 2030.

A series of NATO allies have committed to bolstering spending on their armed forces since Russia invaded Ukraine last year.

Lecornu said the budget hike was aimed at helping France to respond better against "a succession of threats that are all adding up."

He said it was needed for France to "remain in the club of nations able to defend themselves."

The perceived dangers included "terrorism," the war in Ukraine, and threats of space and cyber warfare, Lecornu said.

