Xylanase Market Size to Surpass 1,292.8 Mn in value by 2033 | CAGR of 5.9%

Market Overview:

Xylanase is a type of enzyme that hydrolyzes the β-1,4-glycosidic bonds in xylan, which is a major component of plant cell walls. Xylanase finds applications in various industries such as food and beverage, animal feed, biofuel production, and pulp and paper. The increasing demand for xylanase in these industries is expected to drive the growth of the xylanase market.

Key Statistics:

The global xylanase market size was valued at USD 728.7 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1,292.8 Mn by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2033.

Demand Analysis:

The increasing demand for processed food products and the growing trend of clean-label products are the major factors driving the demand for xylanase in the food and beverage industry. The animal feed industry also contributes to the demand for xylanase, as it is used to improve digestibility and nutrient absorption in livestock.

Largest and Fastest growing region:

North America is the largest market for xylanase, accounting for the highest revenue share in 2020. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the xylanase market, owing to the increasing demand for xylanase in the food and beverage industry in countries such as China and India.

Top Key Trends:

The key trends in the xylanase market include the increasing use of xylanase in biofuel production, the development of novel xylanase enzymes, and the growing trend of clean-label products in the food and beverage industry.

Top Impacting Factors:

The key factors impacting the growth of the xylanase market include the increasing demand for processed food products, the growing trend of clean-label products, and the need for sustainable biofuels.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The key benefits for stakeholders in the xylanase market include increased revenue and profitability, improved product quality, and reduced production costs.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

The major drivers of the xylanase market include the increasing demand for processed food products, the growing trend of clean-label products, and the need for sustainable biofuels.

Restraints:

The key restraints in the xylanase market include the high cost of production and the stringent regulations on the use of xylanase in food and beverage products.

Opportunities:

The major opportunities in the xylanase market include the increasing demand for xylanase in emerging economies and the development of novel xylanase enzymes.

Challenges:

The key challenges in the xylanase market include the high cost of research and development, the intense competition among key players, and the fluctuating prices of raw materials.

Recent Development:

In June 2021, DuPont launched its new xylanase enzyme, DuPont Danisco Xylanase G950, which is designed to improve the efficiency of animal feed production.

Key Market Segments

Type

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Application

Food Industry

Feed Industry

Paper & Pulp

Key Market Players included in the report:

Danisco

Genencor

ABF Group

Adisseo

Novozymes

Enzyme Development Corporation

Alltech

Basf

Takabio

