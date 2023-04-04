Alexa
Resorts World One arrives at Kaohsiung in south Taiwan for first voyage to Hong Kong

Cruise ship will make 78 calls at Port of Kaohsiung this year

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/04 19:51
The Resorts World One cruise ship arrives at Port of Kaohsiung on April 4, 2023. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Resorts World One cruise ship arrived on Tuesday (April 4) at Port of Kaohsiung for its voyage from the southern Taiwan port, CNA reported.

Resorts World One has launched a Kaohsiung and Hong Kong dual home port itinerary starting from April. The cruise ship departs from Kaohsiung for Hong Kong twice a week. The 4-day, 3-night voyage departing from Kaohsiung on Monday will go to Hong Kong via Penghu, per CNA.

Resorts World Cruises is the first company to set up dual homeports in Taiwan after the COVID-19 epidemic was lifted, company president Wu Mingfa (吳明發) said during a ceremony to mark the first voyage from Kaohsiung on Tuesday.

Customers can choose the 4-day, 3-night voyage departing Monday or sign up for the 5-day, 4-night voyage departing Thursday and spend two nights of independent travel in Hong Kong, Wu said.

According to Wu, Resorts World One will make 78 calls at Kaohsiung this year, which is expected to bring 140,000 international passengers and generate roughly NT$1.68 billion (US$55.55 million) in tourism dollars, he added, per CNA.
