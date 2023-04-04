Alexa
Taiwan Coast Guard finds 12 Vietnamese hiding on fishing vessel

Investigators look for human trafficking ring

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/04 19:46
The CGA found 12 Vietnamese on board of a fishing vessel off the coast of Pingtung County Monday. (CNA, CGA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Coast Guard found 12 Vietnamese nationals on a fishing vessel off the coast of Pingtung County Monday (April 3) evening, possibly victims of a human smuggling operation.

As part of intensified vigilance by the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) during the April 1-5 Tomb Sweeping Festival, radar located a ship 2 nautical miles (3.7 km) off the Pingtung coast at 8:57 p.m. Monday, CNA reported.

Following preparations, a CGA ship arrived on the scene at 9:20 p.m., with an initial inspection finding little on board in the way of fishing gear and fish. A more thorough search turned up nine men and three women below deck, all of them Vietnamese citizens.

The CGA mobilized two more ships, and together, they accompanied the fishing vessel into the port of Fangliao. Prosecutors will continue the investigation to identify the human trafficking network believed to be behind the journey of the Vietnamese.

In February and March, seven Vietnamese citizens were found dead in the seas off Taiwan. Their names were on a list of 14 who reportedly paid a smuggling ring for safe passage to Taiwan.
