Taiwan starts promotional tourism campaign with buses, taxis in Singapore

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Images of popular scenic spots in Taiwan feature on 15 buses and 100 taxis venturing into Singapore traffic beginning Tuesday (April 4).

The campaign is part of the Tourism Bureau’s plans to revive inbound tourism in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, CNA reported. Until 2019, Taiwan would count on 11 million visitors per year, but the aim for 2023 is set at 6 million.

The new “Explore Taiwan” campaign wanted to acquaint travelers in Singapore with locations in Taiwan that they might not have visited before, officials said. The buses and taxis featured pictures of the Twin Hearts Stone Weir on Qimei Island in Penghu County, cherry blossoms at the Tianyuan Temple in Tamsui, New Taipei City, the bridge at Sanxiantai and Orchid Island in Taitung County, amongst others.

Singaporeans showed increased interest in visiting sights outside of urban locations to taste different foods and experience different cultures. Of the 40,000 Singaporeans who traveled to Taiwan last December, 30,000 were tourists, according to Tourism Bureau data.

In addition to the bus and taxi ads, which will be visible for 24 weeks, the campaign will also be expanded to the mass transit system later in the week, including ads on trains and at stations.