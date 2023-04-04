Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan starts promotional tourism campaign with buses, taxis in Singapore

15 buses, 100 taxis show photos of lesser-known sights

  107
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/04 18:01
One of 15 buses touring Singapore with ads promoting travel to Taiwan. 

One of 15 buses touring Singapore with ads promoting travel to Taiwan.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Images of popular scenic spots in Taiwan feature on 15 buses and 100 taxis venturing into Singapore traffic beginning Tuesday (April 4).

The campaign is part of the Tourism Bureau’s plans to revive inbound tourism in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, CNA reported. Until 2019, Taiwan would count on 11 million visitors per year, but the aim for 2023 is set at 6 million.

The new “Explore Taiwan” campaign wanted to acquaint travelers in Singapore with locations in Taiwan that they might not have visited before, officials said. The buses and taxis featured pictures of the Twin Hearts Stone Weir on Qimei Island in Penghu County, cherry blossoms at the Tianyuan Temple in Tamsui, New Taipei City, the bridge at Sanxiantai and Orchid Island in Taitung County, amongst others.

Singaporeans showed increased interest in visiting sights outside of urban locations to taste different foods and experience different cultures. Of the 40,000 Singaporeans who traveled to Taiwan last December, 30,000 were tourists, according to Tourism Bureau data.

In addition to the bus and taxi ads, which will be visible for 24 weeks, the campaign will also be expanded to the mass transit system later in the week, including ads on trains and at stations.
tourism
Tourism Bureau
Singapore
ad campaign
tourism promotion
sightseeing
post-COVID recovery

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan airport expects record post-COVID passenger traffic during holiday
Taiwan airport expects record post-COVID passenger traffic during holiday
2023/03/31 17:05
Top Taiwan airport launches new recruitment drive
Top Taiwan airport launches new recruitment drive
2023/03/30 17:41
Taiwan citizens exempt from K-ETA authorization for entry to Korea
Taiwan citizens exempt from K-ETA authorization for entry to Korea
2023/03/29 16:55
Taipei ranked 5th safest tourist destination in world
Taipei ranked 5th safest tourist destination in world
2023/03/28 16:50
Taiwan will host 2024 World Indigenous Travel Summit
Taiwan will host 2024 World Indigenous Travel Summit
2023/03/17 17:18