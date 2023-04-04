Taiwan university allots students mental health days to boost wellness

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU) on Wednesday (March 29) announced a new policy that gives students up to five days off per semester to take care of their mental health.

In a press release, the school wrote that students may take a mental health day without providing any proof. It added that it hoped to help students learn to deal with emotional or mental stress and raise its faculty’s awareness about students’ mental health issues so teachers can provide support when needed.

In addition to mental health days, NTNU also highlighted the importance of having a support system in place for students. When students take a day off for mental health, their tutor will reach out to check on them, provide information on counselling resources, and encourage them to engage in activities that boost mental health or attend mental health-related courses.

If students take three or more days off, the school may arrange for therapy or medical service as needed.

In an email template designed for teachers to send to students taking a mental health day, NTNU reminds students to take a break from social media and messages and find a quiet, dark place to relax. The school suggests activities such as reading, listening to music, drawing, cooking, going out, exercising, or taking a short trip.

Other options provided to students include talking to trusted friends, family members, or therapists about their feelings or experiences and thinking about positive things such as what they are thankful for.