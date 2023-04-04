Xiuguluan River Rafting Triathlon in east Taiwan resumes after 3 years

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Xiuguluan River Rafting Triathlon will resume at 6:30 a.m. on June 11 (Sunday) after having been canceled for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in the scenic surroundings of Hualien County.

The event, organized by the Tourism Bureau's East Coast National Scenic Area, is divided into four categories for participants to choose from: The triathlon, the triathlon mixed relay, the duathlon, and just rafting.

Registration has begun and will last until May 12, according to the event’s website. Participants in the triathlon will engage in 11 kilometers of rafting on Xiuguluan River, 12.6 km of road running, and 44 km of cycling.

The triathlon mixed relay category requires a group of two or three participants. Participants in the duathlon event will raft 11 km and run 12.6 km.

The rafting only event will be contested by teams of eight people. Those who are not able to get eight people to form a team can still participate, but they will be randomly assigned to a group.

The event will start at the Xiuguluan River Visitor Center in Ruisui Township (瑞穗鄉), Hualien County, and the finish point is Changhong Bridge Square in the county’s Fengbin Township. For detailed information about the event, visit the website or the registration site



(YouTube, Body Sports名衍行銷運動頻道video)