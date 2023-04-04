Global Ink Resin Market Expected Trends In The Future And Forecast To 2033

The global ink resin market grew from USD 4.32 billion in 2023 to USD 4.13 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%.

Market Players are

BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Lawter B.V, Indulor Chemie Gmbh, Kraton Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd, IGM Resins, Inc, Hydrite Chemical Co, Royal Dsm N.V

Worldwide Ink Resin Market Split By Type:

Modified Rosin

Hydrocarbon

Acrylic

Polyamide

Polyurethane

Global Ink Resin Market Split By Application:

Flexible Packaging

Corrugated Cardboard & Folding Cartons

Printing & Publications

Geographically, the report includes research on production, consumption, revenue, Ink Resin market share and growth rate, and forecast (2023-2033) of the following regions:

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa, other regions.

