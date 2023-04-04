Procure to Pay Solutions Market, Opportunities, Trends, Industry Expansion Strategies and Global Analysis by Forecast to 2031

According to the report, governmental organizations around the world are increasing their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure and funding initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. This has resulted in the success of the investments, and ICT vendors are now annually setting aside funding for the growth of the online market.
The report also highlights the growth of the global ICT exports, which are anticipated to increase by 3.9% on average every year from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. The global supply has increased by 9.5% yearly since 2009. In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland came in first place with US$ 169.32 billion. The rankings placed China at number 4, the United States at number 2, and India at number 3.
The Global Procure To Pay Software Market was valued at 6.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 10.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR 9.1% from 2022 to 2030.
The main growth driver that drives the size of the procure to pay solutions market is emerging need to reduce costs in the procurement process, modernizing complicated procurement processes, managing risk, and automation are fueling market demand.
Major market player included in this report are:
SAP SE
Zycus Inc.
Infosys Limited
Bertelsmann SE & Co.
Comarch SA
Ariba Inc.
ProActis
GEP
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Solutions
Strategic Sourcing
Spend Management
Category Management
Process Management
Contract Management
Transactions Management
By End-User
Banking
Telecommunication
Healthcare
Retail & ecommerce
Manufacturing
Others
By Organization Size
Large organization
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rusia
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2019
Base year 2021
Forecast period 2022 to 2030.
Target Audience of the Global Procure to Pay Solutions Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content:
- Report Overview
- Global Growth Trends
- Competition Landscape by Key Players
- Data Segments
- North America Market Analysis
- Europe Market Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
- Latin America Market Analysis
- Middle East & Africa Market Analysis
- Key Players Profiles Market Analysis
- Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions
- Appendix
