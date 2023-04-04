Warehouse Management System Market Overview, Global Growth, And Country Forecast to 2031

According to the report, governmental organizations around the world are increasing their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure and funding initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. This has resulted in the success of the investments, and ICT vendors are now annually setting aside funding for the growth of the online market.

The report also highlights the growth of the global ICT exports, which are anticipated to increase by 3.9% on average every year from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. The global supply has increased by 9.5% yearly since 2009. In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland came in first place with US$ 169.32 billion. The rankings placed China at number 4, the United States at number 2, and India at number 3.

The report provides insights into the top players in the Warehouse Management System Market, including their market share, financial performance, and recent developments. The market is highly competitive, with players such as IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, JDA Software Group Inc., and Manhattan Associates Inc. leading the market.

The major factors are the rise of the e-commerce industry, emerging multichannel distribution channels, and globalization of supply chain networks.

Major market player included in this report are:

HighJump

Manhattan Associates

Oracle

SAP

Softeon

Synergy Ltd.

Tecsys

Reply

Infor

Made4net

JDA Software

IBM

Epicor Software Corporation

PTC

Blujay Solutions

PSI Logistics GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering

Software

Services

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud-based

By Function

Labor Management System

Analytics & Optimization

Billing & Yard Management

System Integration & Maintenance

Consulting Services

Others

By End-User Industry

3PL

Automotive

Food & Beverages

E-Commerce

Healthcare

Chemicals

Electrical & Electronics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2019

Base year 2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Global Warehouse Management System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

