Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwan veteran actress receives honorary doctorate degree in Hong Kong

Brigitte Lin pays tribute to her mother with award

  253
By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/04 16:34
The University of Hong Kong presents the honorary doctor of social science degree to Taiwanese actress Brigitte Lin. (Screenshot photo, Brig...

The University of Hong Kong presents the honorary doctor of social science degree to Taiwanese actress Brigitte Lin. (Screenshot photo, Brig...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese actress Brigitte Lin (林青霞) was delighted to receive a Doctor of Social Sciences honorary degree from the University of Hong Kong on Monday (April 3).

The university announced on its website seven honorary degree recipients, including Yang Chen-ning (楊振寧), Jack Dangermond, and Brigitte Lin. The 209th Congregation took place on Monday.

Lin, 68 years old, expressed her gratitude on Weibo, writing, "It is beyond my dreams to receive an honorary degree with six outstanding people who have made great contributions to the world."

Lin shared, “When my mother was young, she could not finish her studies due to war and other various reasons. That was the biggest regret in her life... I am sure that she is comforted in heaven after knowing that I have a doctor's degree now."

Furthermore, Lin expressed her desire to make greater contributions to society with her degree.

An icon of Chinese movies, Lin made her debut in Chiung Yao’s (瓊瑤) love drama “Outside the Window” in 1973. She played various types of roles in Taiwanese and Hong Kong films over her career, lasting for two decades.
Brigitte Lin
celebrity
Asian female
actress
actor
show business
film
education
culture
Hong Kong
The University of Hong Kong

RELATED ARTICLES

Natives of Indian state of Odisha in Taiwan celebrate Utkal Divas
Natives of Indian state of Odisha in Taiwan celebrate Utkal Divas
2023/04/01 19:42
Honduran students grateful for support from Taiwan
Honduran students grateful for support from Taiwan
2023/03/29 11:58
Tony Leung wins Golden Lion lifetime achievement award at Venice Film Festival
Tony Leung wins Golden Lion lifetime achievement award at Venice Film Festival
2023/03/28 10:08
CKS Memorial Hall military guard in Taipei: Dictator worship or tourist draw?
CKS Memorial Hall military guard in Taipei: Dictator worship or tourist draw?
2023/03/24 10:58
Taiwan Creative Content Agency's new chairman shares vision for growth
Taiwan Creative Content Agency's new chairman shares vision for growth
2023/03/18 16:51