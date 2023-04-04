Taiwan veteran actress receives honorary doctorate degree in Hong Kong

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese actress Brigitte Lin (林青霞) was delighted to receive a Doctor of Social Sciences honorary degree from the University of Hong Kong on Monday (April 3).

The university announced on its website seven honorary degree recipients, including Yang Chen-ning (楊振寧), Jack Dangermond, and Brigitte Lin. The 209th Congregation took place on Monday.

Lin, 68 years old, expressed her gratitude on Weibo, writing, "It is beyond my dreams to receive an honorary degree with six outstanding people who have made great contributions to the world."

Lin shared, “When my mother was young, she could not finish her studies due to war and other various reasons. That was the biggest regret in her life... I am sure that she is comforted in heaven after knowing that I have a doctor's degree now."

Furthermore, Lin expressed her desire to make greater contributions to society with her degree.

An icon of Chinese movies, Lin made her debut in Chiung Yao’s (瓊瑤) love drama “Outside the Window” in 1973. She played various types of roles in Taiwanese and Hong Kong films over her career, lasting for two decades.