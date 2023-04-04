Taiwan helps restaurant, beverage chains expand into Thailand, South Korea, US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) is assisting restaurant and beverage chains from Taiwan to take advantage of the post-COVID recovery to expand into Thailand, South Korea, and the United States, reports said Tuesday (April 4).

The plans included taking the companies to participate in trade fairs and visit potential business partners. Thailand is scheduled for July and South Korea for October, per CNA.

As fairs in Thailand are comparatively larger, Taiwan businesses will also be able to meet partners, customers, and investors from other countries in Southeast Asia and in the countries targeted by Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy. Before the fairs, the MOEA would investigate which local companies were interested in which types of product from Taiwan, the report said.

The ministry’s Department of Commerce would also involve the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) in its projects, with the latter organizing regular expos overseas.

After Southeast Asia, Taiwan would also focus on helping local companies advance into the U.S. market, without excluding the Middle East and Europe, due to high local interest in Taiwanese tea drinks and other food products in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the MOEA.