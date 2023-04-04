Lalashan in northern Taiwan to become 19th national forest recreation area

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Lalashan Giant Trees Area will become Taiwan’s 19th national forest recreation area from April 18, and visitors will have to pay admission fees to enter the area, starting from the same day, Hsinchu Forest District Office said in a press release.

Full admission price is NT$200 (US$6.60) per adult, and half price is NT$100 per person, for military personnel and police officers with valid ID cards, students with valid ID, children aged 7–12 years old, and local citizens with valid ID.

Admission for people over 65 years old and with ID, children 3–6 years old, elementary school pupils on a field trip accompanied by a teacher on a weekday, with official letter ratified by school, is just NT$10 per person.

To celebrate the opening of the new forest recreation area, visitors who originally had to pay full prices (NT$200) for admission will only have to pay half the price, starting from the opening day to Sept. 30, per the release.

The Lalashan Giant Trees Area is located at the border of Fuxing District of Taoyuan City and Wulai District of New Taipei City. At an altitude of 1,500 m to 2,130 m, all the trees are aged 500 to 2,800 years, according to an introduction by the Taoyuan City Government.

“Visitors can follow the circular trail to see all the giant trees closely. In the conservation zone, only giant tree no. 9 is Taiwan cypress. The rest are Taiwan red cypress,” the introduction shares.

For more information about the Lalashan Giant Trees Area, visit this website.



(Taoyuan City Government photo)



(Hsinchu Forest District Office photos)