Security Features That Make Android a Business-Friendly Platform

Android is one of the most popular mobile OS in the world. There are over 3.3 billion active users spread across 190 countries. Android offers enterprises strong security and privacy to protect data while offering employees the flexibility to carry out essential tasks. Android OS offers a lot of ways to keep data and devices secure. Let’s look at the necessary hardware and software components that protect devices.

Android Built-in Security Features

Android is an open-source software stack and works with developers and device OEMs to develop security features that keep the Android platform and security system safe. Android offers several software and hardware features that enable strong device security.

App Sandbox

The Android platform leverages Linux user-based protection to identify and isolate app resources. It assigns a unique user ID (UID) to each Android app and runs its processes. Android uses this UID to set up a kernel-level App Sandbox.

App Signing

The developer must sign in to every app that runs on the Android platform. App signing allows developers to identify the app’s author and update it without creating complicated interfaces and permissions.

Authentication

Android uses user-authentication-gated cryptographic keys requiring cryptographic key storage, service provider, and user authentications. Users with devices that have fingerprint recognition can enroll one or more fingerprints to unlock devices. Android 9 and above versions include Protected Confirmation to facilitate critical transactions such as payments.

Biometrics

Android 9 and above versions include a BiometricPrompt API that app developers can use to integrate into their apps in a device- and modality-agnostic fashion.

Encryption

All user data is encrypted before storing it on the disk, and all reads automatically decrypt data before returning it to the calling process. Encryption ensures that when unauthorized users try to access the data, they won’t be able to read it.

KeyStore

Android offers a hardware-backed KeyStore that provides key generation, import and export of asymmetric keys, asymmetric encryption and decryption with appropriate padding modes, and more.

Security-Enhanced Linux

Android uses Security-Enhanced Linux (SELinux) to enforce mandatory access control overall processes—even processes running root/superuser privileges.

Trusted Execution Environment (TEE)

Android devices that support lock screens have a secondary, isolated environment called Trusted Execution Environment (TEE). The TEE is responsible for the security operations on the device, including:

○ Lock screen passcode verification

○ Fingerprint template matching

○ Protection and management of KeyStore keys

○ Protected Confirmation

○ Digital Rights Management

Verified Boot

Verified Boot is Android’s boot process that verifies system software before running it. This makes it difficult for attacks to occur during the boot process and provides users with a safe state during boot time. Additionally, Verified Boot also checks for the correct version of Android with rollback protection. Rollback protection helps prevent a possible exploit from being persistent by ensuring devices update to newer versions of Android only.

Best Practices That Strengthen Android Security

Mobile attacks can be perilous. Thankfully, managing the lifecycle of Android devices with mobile device management (MDM) can help.

Here are some ways to protect an organization’s mobile devices using Android device management solutions.

Avoid Connection to Public Networks

Although Wi-Fi hotspots in coffee shops or hotels are convenient and free, they are rarely secure enough. Simple hacking tools exist for bad actors to carry out man-in-the-middle attacks and exploit users on an unencrypted Wi-Fi network. Device management solutions can implement a VPN service on all company-owned Android devices, encrypting all data in motion and masking IP addresses.

Disallow App Downloads from Unverified Sources

Users often make the mistake of sideloading apps—downloading apps from third-party sources. Android users should ideally download all apps from the Google Play Store. Threat actors hide spyware in apps that look legitimate, jeopardizing the security of millions of users. Organizations that provide Android devices for work should employ mobile application management capabilities via an MDM solution. IT admins can block unverified installs and manage the corporate data accessed by allowed applications.

Always Update Android Device Software

Android OEMs today release smaller software updates and patches more frequently to minimize the impact of update-related exploits. Users often ignore software update notifications but don’t let employees wait too long. Procrastinating Android software updates can be one of the biggest device and data security risks. Cybersecurity experts suggest installing a software update must occur within a few days or weeks after its release. With device management, companies can enforce the latest OS updates on all managed devices.

Older phones don’t get OS support anymore. Without the latest security patches, every piece of information on the smartphone or tablet is vulnerable to attack. It’s best to decommission such devices and provide employees with new mobile devices that run the latest Android OS version.

Wrapping Up

Android devices will continue to proliferate in workplaces, and businesses thus need to be on top of device and data security. By combining the security features of Android OS with mobile device management and employee awareness programs, enterprises can significantly reduce security risks.