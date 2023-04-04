EcoFlow Launches the DELTA 2 and RIVER 2 Series in the Philippines

Four new portable power stations make grab-and-go power easy with industry-leading charging speeds in a compact form.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach - 4 April 2023 - EcoFlow , a portable power and eco-friendly energy solutions company, has launched four portable power stations - the DELTA 2 and RIVER 2 series in Philippines, providing reliable energy for on-the-go lifestyles and emergency home backup.Equipped with high-capacity lithium-ion batteries, DELTA 2 and RIVER 2 Series can last up to 3000 full charge cycles before hitting 80% capacity. With the industry's fastest charging speed of under two hours and compatibility with EcoFlow's Portable Solar Panels, users can be prepared for outdoor recreation or power outages caused by natural disasters, such as typhoons, earthquakes, floods, etc. Weighing from 3.5kg (RIVER 2) to 12kg (DELTA 2), they are all lightweight and easy to transport wherever needed.With an expandable 1-3kWh capacity and a total output of 1800W (2400W with X-Boost mode), the DELTA 2 can power essential appliances such as fridges, TVs, and air conditioners. With the feature to recharge to 80% in just 50 minutes, DELTA 2's industry-leading recharging speed allows flexibility for everything from sudden blackouts to last-minute camping trips and professional work.The RIVER 2 Series provides the best-in-class entry-level solution, with its fast recharging speeds and ultra-long product lifetime. The standard RIVER 2 model can recharge from 0-100% in just 60 minutes, helping users to power spontaneous day trips and get-togethers, even when plans are made at the last minute.With a product lifetime six times the industry average and prices starting from ₱19,290 for the RIVER 2 and ₱63,190 for the DELTA 2, EcoFlow portable power stations offer a new level of long-term value. The DELTA 2 and RIVER 2 Series are now available on Lazada and Shopee.Hashtag: #EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, EcoFlow has empowered more than 2 million users in over 100 markets worldwide.