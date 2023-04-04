Construction Repair Composites Market 2023 Projected to Generate Record-Breaking Revenue Growth Until 2030

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Construction Repair Composites Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Construction Repair Composites Market to reach USD 586.56 million by 2027. Global Construction Repair Composites Market is valued at approximately USD 301 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Construction repair composites are widely used for repairs in schools, offices, hospitals, and other non-residential buildings. Construction composites are preferred due to their potential benefits including durability, strength, corrosion resistance, etc. and also cost-effectiveness. Rising number of construction repair projects in developing nations such as China and India coupled with growing population and rapid urbanization is expected to benefit the market significantly. Moreover, innovations and product launches by market players are propelling the market forward. For instance, in March 2021, Fiberon announced the launch of Wildwood composite cladding, which provides the warmth and aesthetic of wood along with high durability and flexibility. Furthermore, the development of low-cost carbon, basalt and glass fibers will help reduce the cost of composites, thus providing opportunities to the market in coming years. However, fluctuating fiber costs and recyclability issues may hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of the global Construction Repair Composites Market is segmented for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). Europe is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share due to rising construction industry and increasing urbanization in the region. Whereas North America is also emerging as a significant region for the market due to growing consumption of construction composites in bridges, water and industrial structures in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

UPM Biocomposites

Bedford Reinforced Plastics

Jamco Corporation

Diversified Structural Composites

Exel Composites Oyj

Trex Company Inc.

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc.

Strongwell Corporation

Schoeck International

Fiberon LLC

Fibrolux GmbH and Hughes Brothers, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Fiber Type:

Glass

Carbon

Other

By Resin Type:

Vinyl Ester

Epoxy

Others

By Product Type:

Textile

Plate

Rebar

Mesh

Adhesive

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Bridge

Water Structure

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

