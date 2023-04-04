Endoscope Reprocessing Market Trends to Boost Growth in Leading Industries by 2030

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market to reach USD 3.66 billion by 2027. Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market is valued at approximately USD 2 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Incidences of endoscopic-associated infections caused as a result of contaminated endoscopes have been significantly high. Such infections are propelling the need for endoscope reprocessing. Other growth factors include growing preference for endoscopic procedures, rising geriatric population, and increasing focus of healthcare facilities on improving reprocessing guidelines. Furthermore, as the market expands, tapping into emerging economies can provide significant growth opportunities to the market players. For instance, in September 2018, Ecolab launched the Greater China Healthcare Innovation and Customer Experience Center in Shanghai. However, high costs of endoscopy procedures and lack of reimbursements in developing nations may hamper the market growth.

Geographically, North America is dominating the global endoscopy reprocessing market owing to favourable reimbursement policies, the rising incidence of cancer and endoscope-related infections.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cantel Medical

Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP)

Olympus Corporation

Ecolab

STERIS

Getinge AB

Wassenburg Medical

CONMED Corporation

Belimed AG

Endo-Technik W. Griesat

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

High-Level Disinfectants and Test Strips

Detergents & Wipes

Automated Endoscope Reprocessors

Endoscope Drying, Storage, & Transport Systems

Endoscope Tracking Solutions

Other

By End-User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

