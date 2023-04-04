Vitrification Market New Product Launches and Strategic Collaborations to Drive in 2023-2030

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Vitrification Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Vitrification Market to reach USD 20.3 Billion by 2027. Global Vitrification Market is valued approximately at USD 6.5 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.70% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Vitrification is a cryopreservation method which helps in attaining a glass-like solidification. Oocyte, zygote, embryo, and blastocyst are frozen by the vitrification method for cryopreservation. This technique is used by many IVF clinics to freeze the eggs or embryos. The Vitrification market is being driven by increasing infertility rate, rising awareness of reproductive health, and sudden increase in preserving biospecimens. Furthermore, the preservation of biospecimens has become a common trend now days and consumer are focusing more on the consequences of late child bearing. Therefore, many key players are offering kits and consumables.

For instance, the vitrification and warming media developed by KITAZATO CORPORATION has been used in over 1,500,000 clinical cases for oocytes and embryos across 90 countries and 2,200 assisted reproduction centers. Such a vast implementation by the major players is also fueling the market. However, rising ethical concerns when it comes to preserving eggs and sperms, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the Vitrification Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe has emerged as a significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to its well-established presence in the Assisted Reproduction Technology . Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to various patient seeking treatment in the developing region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Kitazato Corporation

Vitrolife

IVF store LLC

Frozen Cell

Cook Medical Inc

Minitube

IMV Technologies

Coopersurgical Fertility and genomic solutions

Fujifilm Irvine Scientific

Biotech Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Specimen Outlook:

Oocytes

Devices

Kits and Consumables

Embryo

Devices

Kits and consumables

Sperm

By End use outlook:

IVF Clinics

BioBanks

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

