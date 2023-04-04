Progressive Cavity Pump Market Impact of Changing Consumer Preferences in 2023 to 2030

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Progressive Cavity Pump Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Progressive Cavity Pump Market to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2027.Global Progressive Cavity Pump Market is valued at approximately USD 4.2 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.0% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Progressing cavity pumps are used for artificial lifting (the method by which higher production rate from the well is aimed to attained by reducing the producing bottom-hole pressure). In this artificial lifting method, the density of fluid entering the tubing is lowered, and expanding gas (created as an outer source of high pressure gas) in tubing enables uplifting the fluid. More than 2 million oil wells are functional worldwide; in these, around 1 million wells use the artificial lifting method for uplifting the fluid and to attain higher rate of discharge. Use of PCPs in enhanced oil recovery and other upstream processes is expected to fuel the Progressive Cavity Pump Market.

Heavy crude oil and refining capacity expansions and investments are anticipated to increase in the long term caused by the increase in the production of synthetic crudes in countries including Canada, Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico. Moreover, several key players are taking strategic initiatives to expand their presence in the market for instance, In January 2021, Sulzer acquired Nordic Water, aiming to reinforced Sulzer’s wastewater treatment business by developing its portfolio of pumps, grinders, mixers, compressors, and other products. This transaction enabled the company business in the municipal and industrial wastewater treatment domain. In July 2020, Weatherford and an independent oil field operator in Argentina partnered for surface pumping. The contract enabled Weatherford to deliver 146 surface pumping units deployed in critical and challenging mature fields in Golfo San Jorge Basin to improve the operator’s production efficiency and performance. However, shift towards renewable energy sources and consequent decline in demand for PCPs from O&G industry may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Progressive Cavity Pump Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia Pacific is predicted to account for the maximum market share of 35.7% in the Progressive Cavity Pump Market. The region has many global economies such as China, India and Japan and is expected to grow at 5.6% till 2022. The major users of progressing cavity pump in the region include water & wastewater treatment, oil & gas and food and beverage industries.

Major market player included in this report are:

Xylem

Weir

Sulzer

Roto Pumps

EBARA Corporation

Wilo

ITT Corporation

NETZSCH

CIRCOR International

SEEPEX

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Pumping capacity :

Up to 500 GPM

501-1,000 GPM

Above 1,000 GPM

By End Use:

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater Management

Food & Beverages

Chemical & Petrochemical

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

